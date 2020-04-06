Nepal seeks support for her nationals in Australia

Kathmandu, 6 April :Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Marise Payne held telephone conversation today.Minister Payne expressed appreciation to the Government of Nepal for facilitating repatriation of Australian tourists stranded in Nepal. Minister Gyawali requested for the welfare and safety of Nepali nationals, in particular Nepali students in Australia in the context of the impact of COVID-19.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed about potential direct flight of Nepal Airlines to Australia and noted that the recent chartered flight provided an opportunity to assess the technical feasibility for future commercial flights. This year Nepal and Australia celebrate the 60th year of establishment of diplomatic relations. In this context, the two Foreign Ministers talked about their proposed meeting some time in the near future and the ways to give further impetus to the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service