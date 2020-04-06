  • Monday 6th April 2020
People's Review

Over 10k police mobilised to enforce lockdown

  • Published on: April 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 April : To enforce lockdown orders over ten thousand security personnel have been mobilised in the Kathmandu Valley. After three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kailali and Kanchanpur on Saturday, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force deployed huge number of security men throughout the Valley.

    According to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Office, police took action against 2,292 people from the Valley for defying lockdown on Sunday.

    So  far, the total number of positive corona virus cases has reached nine in Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

