  • Monday 6th April 2020
People's Review

Over 300 jailbirds released

  • Published on: April 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 April : As per the decree of the Supreme Court 305 jailbirds have been released from the jail across the country during the lockdown. Among those set free 175 are juvenile.  The full bench of apex court on March 20, had decided to issue a release order to  those in  Juvenile  Correction Centres and children under one year. The others  released are those whose jail sentence is less than a year and they paid penalty amount to walk in to freedom.

    Though the Office of the Attorney General had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the process of releasing the elderly prisoners,  they are still in gaol.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Over 300 jailbirds released
    Over 300 jailbirds released
    Nepal juts anew process to import medical supplies from China
    Nepal juts anew process to import medical supplies from China
    Government prefers three alternates in procuring medical equipment
    Government prefers three alternates in procuring medical equipment
    Over 10k police mobilised to enforce lockdown
    Over 10k police mobilised to enforce lockdown
    Based on epidemic situation and needs, China is ready for technical exchanges and joint prevention and control measures: Chinese Ambassador
    Based on epidemic situation and needs, China is ready for technical exchanges and joint prevention and control measures: Chinese Ambassador
    Five Nepalis die from coronavirus in the USA
    Five Nepalis die from coronavirus in the USA
    Armed Police Force deployed in Baitadi
    Armed Police Force deployed in Baitadi
    Planetary Pandemic: The Nepali Dimension World Leadership Deficiency
    Planetary Pandemic: The Nepali Dimension World Leadership Deficiency
    Nepal Life Insurance Co to donate Rs 10 M at government fund to combat coronavirus outbreak
    Nepal Life Insurance Co to donate Rs 10 M at government fund to combat coronavirus outbreak
    Receive groceries, essentials at home, get 10 disposable masks free
    Receive groceries, essentials at home, get 10 disposable masks free

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology