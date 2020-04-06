Over 300 jailbirds released

Kathmandu, 6 April : As per the decree of the Supreme Court 305 jailbirds have been released from the jail across the country during the lockdown. Among those set free 175 are juvenile. The full bench of apex court on March 20, had decided to issue a release order to those in Juvenile Correction Centres and children under one year. The others released are those whose jail sentence is less than a year and they paid penalty amount to walk in to freedom.

Though the Office of the Attorney General had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the process of releasing the elderly prisoners, they are still in gaol.

People’s News Monitoring Service