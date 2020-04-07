  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
People's Review

15 Indian youths found hiding

  • Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 April : As many as 15 Indian youths were found hiding at a house in a village in Mahottari district.They were found hiding at a house at Baheda village of Ekadara rural municipality-5.It is said the youths had come from India via illegal route crossing the border even when the government has sealed the border with India as a preventive measure against the possible spread of  coronavirus.

    They reportedly arrived in the village the night of April 4 using a trail through a forest. The youths between 13 years to 18 years are residents of Kishangunj district in India. they have been placed under home quarantine for 14 days, according to local representatives of the municipality.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

