COVID 19 pandemic and mental health threat

By Dr Nabin Upadhyaya and Ms. Pratiksha Bhattarai

Pandemics itself now seem to be endemic in this modern world. May it be the flu pandemic in the 18s, Spanish flu, Asian flu and HIV pandemics in the 19s or the H1N1 Swine Flu, Zica Virus, Ebola Virus in the 20s and now the COVID-19 also known as novel coronavirus. Whatever is the cause, either it is the climate change effect or merely the increase in travel and intenational movement, pandemics are following the human beings. The novel coronavirus disease after its emergence in the end of 2019 began threatening the health and has claimed lives of millions of people within a few months. With the possibility of causing severe respiratory disease and by far highly contagious, it has quickly impacted governments and health systems of the world and undoubtedly ours as well. These have been responded by the national competent authorities and the governments by declaring a public health emergency of national and international concern and by adopting measures to prevent the contagion and limit the outbreak. On the same process, we are in the third week of lockdown as on today.

The COVID-19 disease has now received pandemic status. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines for managing the problem from both biomedical and psychological points of view. While preventive and medical actions are most important at this stage, emergency psychological crisis interventions for people affected by COVID-19 cannot be neglected as well. Evidences suggests that pandemics are not merely a medical phenomenon, it rather affects individuals and society on many aspects and most importantly psychological. COVID-19, a novel virus detected in December 2019 has affected more than 200 countries globally raising concerns of widespread pandemics. Moreover, excessive media coverage and social media has highlighted the COVID-19 as a unique threat and has added to panic, stress, behavioral anxiety, sleep disturbances and overall perceived lower state of health. This can be a next threat particularly for individuals with mental illness and for the vulnerable group. This has caused alterations in millions of lives and a national, multi-level, and demanding stress-coping-adjustment process seems to be a national focus.

Since the virus is just four months old, there might not be enough scientific evidences to suggest that it has direct effect on mental health of the population but based on current public reaction, it can be well anticipated that it will have rippling effects on the community, and studies in the past reveals that depression rate usually soar after infection. Feeling stressed or overwhelmed anxiety, worry, or fear, racing thoughts, sadness, tearfulness, loss of interest in usual enjoyable activities, physical symptoms, such as, increased heart rate, stomach upset, fatigue, or other uncomfortable sensations, frustration, irritability, or anger, restlessness or agitation, feeling helpless, difficulty concentrating or sleeping, feeling disconnected from others, apprehension about going to public spaces, trouble relaxing, stigma and even xenophobia like characters have already been seen or may appear in the public from the act of piling household items, arranging masks and sanitizers. These experiences are all understandable and normal as well in the face of this significant challenge. There has been loss of life, rapid changes to our way of life and disrupted plans due to travel restrictions and moreover social (physical) distancing measures in our efforts to slow the spread of transmission in these fourteen days of quarantine (lockdown).

This should be a serious concern as it is going to make us panic and create threat in the coming days — which has been overlooked. Infectious diseases often threat to manifest anxiety and panic and COVID-19 with so much attention worldwide, no wrong to assume it will definitely pose it. The fear of getting infected, worry about loved ones getting infected and mostly absence of definitive treatment till date may lead to anxiety symptoms. Furthermore contamination obsessions such as concerns on washing, cleaning and sanitizing may increase sensitivity of panic and destabilize the population. “The issue facing each and every one of us is how we manage and react to the stressful situation unfolding so rapidly in our life and community. Here we can draw remarkable power of strength and cooperation that we also fortunately posse as human. That is what we must try to focus on responding most effectively to this crisis as individuals, family and community members, friends and colleagues,” said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. This clearly demonstrates psychological coping is essential for every individual in the community.

It is important to recognize seriousness of this mental health threat faced by our community and help maintain civil communication by the government authorities. On individual basis, when many things become uncertain or out of our control, one of the most effective ways we can manage stress and anxiety to focus on the actions that are in our control. It is thus advised to acknowledge our feelings. Whatever you are feeling right now, know that it is okay to feel that way. Allow yourself time to notice and express what you are feeling. This could be through journaling, talking with others, or driving your emotions into something creative (e.g., drawing, painting, poetry, music). Mindfulness meditation exercises can help us stay grounded in the midst of an emotional storm. You can learn how to witness and let thoughts and feelings come and go in their own time, without getting overwhelmed by them. It is very important to maintain your day-to-day activities and a routine as much as possible. A healthy routine may have a positive impact in our thoughts and feelings. Never forget that even if you are in self-quarantine, locked-down, or isolated working from home, there are many ways to develop new routines and stay healthy and moreover most importantly, set limits around news and social media. It is understandable to keep informed and prepared. At the same time, constantly reading, watching, or listening to upsetting media coverage can unnecessarily intensify worry and agitation.

Hence believe in social distancing not mental distancing. Remember that physical distancing does not need to mean social disconnection.

(Dr Upadhyaya is a Masters in Public Health and Ms Bhattarai is a registered nurse from IOM TUTH.)