COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world

By Sitaram Thapa

In the human history, most of the time, resources and energy have been invested to achieve safety and security goals of the state. The entire humanity has been exposed mainly by two dimensional threats. The first one is natural calamities and the second is man-made disasters. One can put them under various sub-titles. COVID-19 posed a great threat to the whole human race spreading from one to another corner of the world. Objectively speaking, no treatment has been discovered till now. What could be the ways and means for the new safety measures to overcome such pandemic in the future, it is a burning question today.

In the realistic approach of international relations, states and their leaders were seeking the hard heat methodology in building their relationship between states. Much discussed the “divide and rule” theory was put into practice. This was vehemently applied between families, villages, communities, indigenous people, different ideologies, colour, caste, gender, etc. Also some smell of racism has been traced amidst the corona virus outbreak. This has put our brotherhood and human rights in question.

Spiritually speaking, we tried to manage the world the way we wanted it. I guess our scientists were not provided with spiritual education to enhance their scientific inventions. Even the great scientists could not be self-regulated for their quest. Even the genius researchers trying to find out some new area are constrained by the contract and methodological boundary. In a self-regulatory assessment of the nature within universe have its own time, space and knowledge. Different message of the nature emerges from the Mt. Sagarmatha to the Dead Sea and dry deserts to the jungle of Amazon which have their own expressions in the cosmology.

The creation within different geographic regions where the human was expected to co-habit with the creation of nature! Lovely birds, animals, amphibians, flora and faunas all need a co-existence in the lap of mother earth. Most of the safety security efforts were directed only towards betterment of physical quality of life of human beings. We focused on power based approach like nuclear, arms production, environmental degradation and monopoly in our food habit, war readiness and dehumanization of people, branding the states as 1st and 3rd world under different headings. We coined a phrase “The end of world war” after falling of Berlin wall in 1989. A simple cursory look on genocide, internal conflicts, insurgencies, sponsored terrorism ultimately leading to a tremendous amount of human suffering on one hand and destruction of the nature was ignored on the other.

The global pandemic has taught us a great lesson to review on existing survival system in a very serious way. Neither we could be safer as comparative benefit between 1st and 3rd world nor rich and poor. This left all of us in a helpless situation and also proved that we all human beings are on the same boat. Global spread of this virus put all the states into a self-help situation. The most important dimension of this crisis is its punitive action against the humans only. We claimed ourselves as the most intelligent beings of the universe. Yet, it is a soul searching question, are we really an intelligent creature! Political leaders in their situation room, the scientists in their lab and the international civil society in their agendas have to seek the hidden truth that enables us to live in a nature centered world with co-existing expressions of the nature and every creature in the universe.