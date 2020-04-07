NAC directed to halt commission payment

Kathmandu, 7 April : The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed Nepal Airlines Corporation to halt the commission payment of Bon Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd for arranging the chartered flight to Australia.
Recently, the national flag carrier had conducted a repatriation flight of Australian tourists for which the corporation had to pay its travel agent Bon Travel for making the ticket arrangements.
People’s News Monitoring Service
Previous « COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world