  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
People's Review

NAC directed to halt commission payment

  • Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 April : The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed Nepal Airlines Corporation  to halt the commission payment of Bon Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd for arranging the chartered flight to Australia.
    Recently, the national flag carrier had conducted a repatriation flight of Australian tourists for which the corporation had to pay its travel agent Bon Travel for making the ticket arrangements.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

