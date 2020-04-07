  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
No medics in Sudurpaschim Province

  Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 April : Though the Federal Government has supplied medical equipment to the Sudurpaschim Province, this more vulnerable province lacks specialist doctors. The Seti Hospital’s specialist doctor’s post has been lying vacant for years where four coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in an isolation ward. This health facility is operating sans Senior Consultant Pathologist and Lab Technician.

    According to media reports, the entire province has 114 seat allotment of doctors but only 15 medics are working there, all posts remain unfilled. The hospital’s repeated request to send doctors has been unheeded by the Federal Government. Minister for Social Development Krishnaraj Subedi laments over the existing situation. He too had written thrice to the concerning quarters to fill the doctors seat in the provincial health facilities.

    Party politics in education sector
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    NAC directed to halt commission payment
    COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world
    Sino-Indian Virus
    COVID 19 pandemic and mental health threat
    15 Indian youths found hiding
    SC to issue verdict on today on govt order to seal off borders
    President prorogues Parliament session
    No medics in Sudurpaschim Province
