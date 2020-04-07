  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
People's Review

Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal

  • Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 April  Prime Minister Khagda Oli has defended the procurement process of medical supplies terming allegations of irregularities ‘false and baseless.’ In his televised address to the nation today, he argued, “The regular processes for normal time do not suffice at this abnormal time. Special arrangements have, therefore, been made for medical supplies” The government on Wednesday  had unilaterally revoked the contract with Omni Group, that had brought the first lot of medical materials from China three days earlier, citing the latter’s inability to bring additional materials.

    He also took time to share the commitment of the government to take action if anyone is found indulged in irregularities at this hour of crisis.Oli urged one and all to stay home to remain safe from this greatest challenge of the present times.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

