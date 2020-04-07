  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
People's Review

PM to address the nation today

  • Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the nation today. The address is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Baluatar source.

