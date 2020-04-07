PM to address the nation today

Kathmandu, 7 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the nation today. The address is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Baluatar source.
People’s News Monitoring Service
Published on: April 7, 2020
Kathmandu, 7 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the nation today. The address is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Baluatar source.
People’s News Monitoring Service
© copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology