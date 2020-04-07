  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
People's Review

President prorogues Parliament session

  • Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 April : President Bidya Devi Bhandari has prorogued the current session of the Federal Parliament. On the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, President Bhandari prorogued the fifth session of both the houses to be effective from this midnight, according to the Parliament Secretariat.
    The parliament session remain postponed since the outbreak of Coronavirus. The session that began on 20 December 2019 appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives and passed some important bills.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Party politics in education sector
    Party politics in education sector
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    NAC directed to halt commission payment
    NAC directed to halt commission payment
    COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world
    COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world
    Sino-Indian Virus
    Sino-Indian Virus
    COVID 19 pandemic and mental health threat
    COVID 19 pandemic and mental health threat
    15 Indian youths found hiding
    15 Indian youths found hiding
    SC to issue verdict on today on govt order to seal off borders
    SC to issue verdict on today on govt order to seal off borders
    President prorogues Parliament session
    President prorogues Parliament session
    No medics in Sudurpaschim Province
    No medics in Sudurpaschim Province

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology