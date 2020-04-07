President prorogues Parliament session

Kathmandu, 7 April : President Bidya Devi Bhandari has prorogued the current session of the Federal Parliament. On the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, President Bhandari prorogued the fifth session of both the houses to be effective from this midnight, according to the Parliament Secretariat.

The parliament session remain postponed since the outbreak of Coronavirus. The session that began on 20 December 2019 appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives and passed some important bills.

People’s News Monitoring Service