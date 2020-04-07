  • Tuesday 7th April 2020
People's Review

Shankar Group’s Sulav Agrawal arrested on charge of black marketing of thermal gun

  • Published on: April 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 March: Shankar Group’s owner Sulav Agrawal has been arrested by the Police on the charge of black-marketing of thermal gun.

    The Police said that thermal gun priced five thousand rupees in local market was sold by Agrawal at 15 thousand rupees.

    The Police have also recovered 67 pieces of thermal guns from him.

    The business group had imported seven tines of medical equipment from Guangzhou on Saturday. A report was filed against Agrawal at the Police Crime Division, Kalimati that he was selling the thermal gun at more than the double price.

    Following the report, the Police had come into action and on Tuesday, he was arrested red-handed from Naxal.

    Honorary counsulate Kyrgyzstan, Agrawal had gone to sell thermal guns on the vehicle with diplomatic number plate. SSP Sahakul Thapa said that Agrawal had misused the diplomatic vehicle also.

    Crime Division’s SP Hirdaya Thapa had reached out Agrawal as a client who was ready to purchase thermal guns at Rs. 15 thousand each.

    Jagadamba Cement, Steals and Spinning industries belong to the Shankar Group.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    International flights to be suspended till 30 April
    International flights to be suspended till 30 April
    Shankar Group’s Sulav Agrawal arrested on charge of black marketing of thermal gun
    Shankar Group’s Sulav Agrawal arrested on charge of black marketing of thermal gun
    World Bank provides 29 million dollars for Nepal’s COVID-19 response
    World Bank provides 29 million dollars for Nepal’s COVID-19 response
    Party politics in education sector
    Party politics in education sector
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    NAC directed to halt commission payment
    NAC directed to halt commission payment
    COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world
    COVID-19: Re-thinking for the safer world
    Sino-Indian Virus
    Sino-Indian Virus
    COVID 19 pandemic and mental health threat
    COVID 19 pandemic and mental health threat
    15 Indian youths found hiding
    15 Indian youths found hiding

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology