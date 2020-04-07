Shankar Group’s Sulav Agrawal arrested on charge of black marketing of thermal gun

Kathmandu, 7 March: Shankar Group’s owner Sulav Agrawal has been arrested by the Police on the charge of black-marketing of thermal gun.

The Police said that thermal gun priced five thousand rupees in local market was sold by Agrawal at 15 thousand rupees.

The Police have also recovered 67 pieces of thermal guns from him.

The business group had imported seven tines of medical equipment from Guangzhou on Saturday. A report was filed against Agrawal at the Police Crime Division, Kalimati that he was selling the thermal gun at more than the double price.

Following the report, the Police had come into action and on Tuesday, he was arrested red-handed from Naxal.

Honorary counsulate Kyrgyzstan, Agrawal had gone to sell thermal guns on the vehicle with diplomatic number plate. SSP Sahakul Thapa said that Agrawal had misused the diplomatic vehicle also.

Crime Division’s SP Hirdaya Thapa had reached out Agrawal as a client who was ready to purchase thermal guns at Rs. 15 thousand each.

Jagadamba Cement, Steals and Spinning industries belong to the Shankar Group.

People’s News Monitoring Service