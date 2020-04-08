Cold war continues between Oli and Dahal

By Our Reporter

The entire world is now in a war against coronavirus. Nepal is also no exception. All government mechanisms have been mobilised to control spread of COVID-19. The country is in lockdown for over two weeks. Businesses, schools, offices, political activities and even the movement of people have been in halt.

However, the cold war in the ruling Nepal Communist Party continues as usual with Pushpa Kamal Dahal trying to topple down the government led by KP Sharma Oli, who has been recuperating from the second transplant of kidney.

The anti-government faction was exerting pressure to call the party secretariat meeting which held on Tuesday. However, nothing came out of the meeting except for PM Oli and Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel briefing about the preparations made by government to fight COVID-19. However, PM reportedly avoided the issue of corruption in the purchase of medical equipment from China stating that he was not aware about the agreement with Omni group that had purchased low quality kits paying higher prices.

Obviously, the seed of differences between Dahal and Oli was sown over the issue of nominating Bamdev Gautam in National Assembly, which Oli has denied.

Currently, three fractions are active in the ruling parties—one led by Oli, another by Dahla and third by Madhav Kumar Nepal. It is said that the group led by Nepal has now reached a position of kingmaker while Oli-grouping defensive position.

The Dahal group, in which the former Maoist leaders are, is backed by sub-groups led by Jhalanath Khanal and Bam Dev Gautam.

Had there not been the fear of coronavirus and had the PM been in good health, the conflict could have spilled. Still Dahal seemed to be using the media close to him, to float corruption news exposing the corrupt activities of the government.

The latest corruption scandals were exposed through the media close to Dahal.

PM Oli had also downsized Dahal by informally suspending the position of executive chairman of the party.

Madhav Nepal is, however, playing a neutral role and has a decisive power in NCP secretariat.

When the dispute in the ruling party is deepening, a few NC leaders have also utilised the opportunity to topple down the government with Ramchandra Paudel asking for a formation of a national government to fight COVID-19. Moreover, Prakash Sharan Mahat demanded mid-term election amidst the coronavirus crisis.