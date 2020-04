Kathmandu, 8 April :The Supreme Court has directed the government to bring Nepalis stranded at the border with India and in other countries who want to come to Nepal and make arrangements for food and accommodation failing to do so.A joint bench of Justice Deepak Kumar Karki and Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma hearing the petition filed by advocate Meena Basnet and Madhav Basnet passed the verdict yesterday.

