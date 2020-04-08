  • Wednesday 8th April 2020
People's Review

Government still supporting Omni Group

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 April : Although the government  officially announced that it has scrapped the deal of procuring medical equipment through controversial Omni Group and blacklist it and seize security amount, the government is found assisting the Group and preparing to pay huge amount for the first consignment of equipment it brought.

    Instead of moving forward to become more transparent with purchases at this trying times, Oli’s government is all set to pay Rs 280 million to the group, reports kantipur daily. According to sources, the government is  preparing to pay for all the equipment the group brought and include it again in anew procurement process.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

