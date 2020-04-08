  • Wednesday 8th April 2020
People's Review

Govt suspends international flights till April 30

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    Illustration: Ratna Sagar Shrestha

    By Our Reporter

    The government has extended the suspension of the international flights from April 15 to April 30.

    A meeting of the High Level Task Force headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwar Pokhrel held Tuesday decided to suspend all international flights till April 30.

    Prior to this, the Task Force had suspended all the international flights till April 15 as a plan to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Secretary at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and member of the Task Force Narayan Prasad Bidari said the international fights had been suspended till April 30, while discussion on the resumption of the domestic flights was underway.

    The meeting also decided to conduct Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) in the districts which have high risk of COVID-19 infections, he said.

    The RDT would be carried out in COVID-19 affected districts like Kailali, Kanchanpur and Baglung.

    The task force also decided to extend the COVID-19 testing service in Doti, Achham and Jumla districts.

