Lockdown till 15 April, international flights suspension period extended again

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    Vehicle free Kathmandu roads due to ongoing lockdown

    By Our Reporter

    The government Monday extended the nationwide lockdown for the second time until April 15 midnight.

    The lockdown imposed on March 24 and then extended by a week was to expire Tuesday midnight (April 7). Initially, the government had enforced the nationwide lockdown from March 24 to March 31, but on March 29, it decided to extend it further.

    A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the official residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluwatar decided to prolong the lockdown till April 15.

    Making the cabinet decisions public, Finance Minister and Minister for Communication Dr Yuva Raj Khatiwada said the lockdown was extended as the virus had reached second stage in Nepal.

    Also, the government maintained its decision to stop the human movement from the borders until April 15, but decided to not impose any obstacle to the vehicles carrying essential goods.

    Accordingly, all international flights have been suspended until 30 April extending 15 days further. Earlier, the government had decided to suspend international flights until 15 April.

    Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in his address to the nation on Tuesday (7 April) had stated that the country may face crucial time for further two weeks. He was indicating towards possible spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

