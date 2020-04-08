Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor amidst COVID-19 hit economy

By Our Reporter

The government has appointed Maha Prasad Adhikari as the 17th governor of Nepal Rastra Bank. Adhikari, chairman of Nepal Investment Board, was picked from among three short listed candidates.

Adhikari assumed his office on Tuesday after taking the oath of office and secrecy from Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana.

Chief Justice administered the oath to Adhikari as per Article 108 of the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, 2001. Justices, high-ranking officials of the Supreme Court and the central bank were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Officials of Nepal Rastra Bank welcomed the newly appointed governor Adhikari.

On the occasion, governor Adhikari expressed his commitment that he would try his best to drive the country’s financial system, which was hit hard by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, to the positive direction.

Stating that the NRB has maintained a remarkable image as the central bank of the country, he committed to working for the autonomy of the bank.

He said that the NRB was ready to address the problems of the affected sectors and deteriorating business environment caused by the COVID-19.

Born in Khotang, Adhikari joined NRB in 2042 B.S. and served in different positions for 30 years.