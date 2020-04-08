  • Wednesday 8th April 2020
People's Review

NIC Asia partners with World and Orbit Remit

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 March : The NIC ASIA Bank, World Remit and Orbit Remit have come together to facilitate the customers to send and receive money from more than 50 countries through online amid the lockdown imposed by Nepal government to stem the transmission of Coronavirus.

    The three organizations agreed to facilitate the migrant Nepali workers stranded across the world who have been unable to send and receive money to and from their family due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

