PM Oli seeks people’s support to beat the virus

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that that the upcoming two weeks were likely to be more challenging for Nepal with regard to prevent and control the novel coronavirus as there was risk of surfacing of the symptoms of the infections and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a televised address to the nation Tuesday morning, PM Oli said, “Nepal is at high risk of being affected by the virus despite limiting the number of positive cases to nine.”

“The entire world is at war against the COVID-19 pandemic and over 74,000 people have lost lives until now,” he said. “The virus has infected over 1.3 million people worldwide.”

PM Oli said that Nepal vowed unity with of all nations and human civilisations to overcome the global crisis.

The nation has been locked down for two weeks and I acknowledge the difficulties faced by the citizens amid the shutdown, he added.

He said that the daily wage earners were most affected due to the lockdown and many businesses were shut due to it.

“As I have spent a long time in prison, I can understand the hardships that one faces during isolation,” added the PM.

Lockdown is the only way to check the spread of the virus in today’s scenario where the entire globe is researching on vaccine to contain the virus, the PM added.

The lockdown imposed by the government has played a significant role in preventing the spread of the virus in Nepal.

Expressing gratitude and respect to everyone for making the lockdown successful, PM Oli requested them to help the government in containing the virus by being patient.

“The efforts put up by the frontline health workers and civil servants despite limited resources and equipment are commendable,” said the PM.

The PM also said that the importance of local level government and representatives was also reflected amid the ongoing crisis.

He said that the fact that Nepal had entered the second stage of the pandemic following one case of local transmission had called for additional preparedness and alertness.

The government has adopted three measures to contain the virus: prevention, control and treatment, he noted.

The PM added that quarantine centers with capacity to host 30,566 people and isolation beds to keep 3,259 people were built in the nation.

“Until now, 95 are under treatment in isolation wards,” he said. “The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology is being used for testing of virus in all seven states.”

The swab samples of 1,890 people were tested through PCR until yesterday.

The PM has requested those who have returned from abroad to contact the respective local representatives and health workers.

Stating that the government understood the feelings of those who were stranded at Nepal-India border due to the lockdown, PM said that 2,149 Nepalis were quarantined in India in coordination with the Indian government and 700 Indians were quarantined in Nepal.

The PM clarified that the government had taken this step to limit the spread of the virus in the smallest circle possible.

He also added that the stranded Nepalis would be brought to Nepal after completion of the required quarantine period.

PM Oli pledged that the government would strive for economic development of the nation during and after the crisis.

PM Oli also said that COVID-19 was a special war where doctors and health workers were in the frontline as soldiers. He also said that the victory over the virus depended upon the expertise, dedication and conscientiousness of the frontline health workers.

The PM also clarified that none of the government works would be above the constitution and constitutional bodies.

He said that the criticisms and allegations madding rounds in media, social media included, had drawn his attention.

“Publicity of false allegations for fulfillment of one’s own vested interests during the time of global crisis is unacceptable,” he added. “The false allegations and criticisms will never be able to weaken the government’s pledge against corruption and abuse of authority.”

The PM also said that the efforts of media in endorsing the decisions of the government and increasing public awareness amid the threat of the virus were praiseworthy.