Prime Minister was unaware about medical equipment procurement deal

Kathmandu, 8 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma was unaware about the controversial medical equipment procurement deal.

PM Oli, addressing the concerns expressed by the party’s secretariat members on Tuesday afternoon, said that he was unaware about the deal with the Omni International.

The Health Service Department had endorsed a deal with Omni International to import emergency medicines and equipment from China.

Controversy was surfaced after transparency of the agreement and price of the equipment were questioned. Later, the government had scrapped the deal.

At the secretariat meeting of the Nepal Communist Party, party leaders had asked to clarify on the controversial deal.

People’s News Monitoring Service