Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat

By Our Reporter

Lawmakers including the Speaker of the Lower House, Chairman and, deputy-chair of National Assembly and the employees of the Federal Parliament have contributed Rs.10 million in the Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota in the House of Representatives, Chair Ganesh Prasad Timalsina and Deputy-chair Sashikala Dahal of the National Assembly had contributed their one month’s salary to the fund.

Basantaraj Sigdel, account officer in the parliament secretariat, said they deposited Rs.10 million collectively to the central fund in the first phase. “It includes the contribution of the Speaker, Chair, deputy chair, employees of parliament secretariat and lawmakers of the ruling Nepal communist parties and two other lawmakers,” he added.

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) provided Rs.6.3 million (Rs.63, 02, 590) to the fund. The amount is of the 15 days’ salary of its 195 lawmakers.

The employees in the parliament secretariat had contributed Rs.35, 28, 735 to the central fund.

Main Opposition Nepali Congress also provided Rs.5million to the relief fund. The opposition party also decided to provide 15 days’ salary of its lawmakers.

Apart from that lawmaker Dibyamani Rajbhandari had provided Rs.500,000 individually to the central fund. Lawmaker Pradeep Yadav from Socialist Party-Nepal contributed Rs.64,070 and Durga Paudel from Rastriya Janamorcha provided Rs.32,035 to the fund.