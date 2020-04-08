  • Wednesday 8th April 2020
People's Review

Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    • Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat

    By Our Reporter

    Lawmakers including the Speaker of the Lower House, Chairman and, deputy-chair of National Assembly and the employees of the Federal Parliament have contributed Rs.10 million in the Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

    Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota in the House of Representatives, Chair Ganesh Prasad Timalsina and Deputy-chair Sashikala Dahal of the National Assembly had contributed their one month’s salary to the fund.

    Basantaraj Sigdel, account officer in the parliament secretariat, said they deposited Rs.10 million collectively to the central fund in the first phase. “It includes the contribution of the Speaker, Chair, deputy chair, employees of parliament secretariat and lawmakers of the ruling Nepal communist parties and two other lawmakers,” he added.

    Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) provided Rs.6.3 million (Rs.63, 02, 590) to the fund. The amount is of the 15 days’ salary of its 195 lawmakers.

    The employees in the parliament secretariat had contributed Rs.35, 28, 735 to the central fund.

    Main Opposition Nepali Congress also provided Rs.5million to the relief fund. The opposition party also decided to provide 15 days’ salary of its lawmakers.

    Apart from that lawmaker Dibyamani Rajbhandari had provided Rs.500,000 individually to the central fund. Lawmaker Pradeep Yadav from Socialist Party-Nepal contributed Rs.64,070 and Durga Paudel from Rastriya Janamorcha provided Rs.32,035 to the fund.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    WB approves US$29 million support to Nepal
    WB approves US$29 million support to Nepal
    Govt suspends international flights till April 30
    Govt suspends international flights till April 30
    Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat
    Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat
    PM Oli seeks people’s support to beat the virus
    PM Oli seeks people’s support to beat the virus
    Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor amidst COVID-19 hit economy
    Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor amidst COVID-19 hit economy
    Bhutanese refugees in crisis due to lockdown
    Bhutanese refugees in crisis due to lockdown
    Lockdown till 15 April, international flights suspension period extended again
    Lockdown till 15 April, international flights suspension period extended again
    Pun distributes PPEs, hospitals begin producing PPEs
    Pun distributes PPEs, hospitals begin producing PPEs
    Nepal enters second phase of coronavirus, country at vulnerable state
    Nepal enters second phase of coronavirus, country at vulnerable state

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology