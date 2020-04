Kathmandu, 8 April : A team of senior pharmaceutical officials at the Department of Drug Administration and police from Bhaktapur , in course of carrying out a search, has seized one hundred forty nine units of the fake sanitizer and arrested 28-year-old Reena Ojha,the proprietor of the Kayakalpa Ayurveda Pharmacy at Kamal Binayak of Bhaktapur municipality. Police have launched an investigation into it.

People’s News Monitoring Service