  • Wednesday 8th April 2020
WB approves US$29 million support to Nepal

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    By Our Reporter

    The World Bank has approved a fast-track US$ 29 million support to Nepal for COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.

    The support is provided to help the country prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness. The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank on Tuesday.

    According to the WB, the project will focus on the immediate response and preparedness needs to fight the virus.

    It will also help set up new intensive care units, beds, and isolation facilities across the country. The MoHP will implement the project.

    The project will also equip designated health facilities with personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygienic materials and increase the diagnostic capacity of laboratories for responding to public health emergencies.

