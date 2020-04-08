When typhoid patient was labelled as coronavirus sufferer…

Kathmandu, 8 April : The body of Baburam Thapa, -34 is lying in a deep freeze of the Butwal-based Corona Hospital for the past ten days. He was suffering from typhoid but the medics without ascertaining his actual ailment and through check-ups, simply suspected him of contracting coronavirus on the basis of high fever and put him in corona hospital, later he succumbed.

Rita Thapa, 27, the spouse of the deceased, has now sought compensation for his death caused by not properly diagnosing and sheer carelessness of the hospital. According to Kantipur daily, she has demanded compensation and will not receive his body unless her demand is fulfilled.

People’s News Monitoring Service