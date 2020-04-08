  • Wednesday 8th April 2020
People's Review

When typhoid patient was labelled as coronavirus sufferer…

  • Published on: April 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 April : The body of Baburam Thapa, -34 is lying in a deep freeze of the Butwal-based Corona Hospital for the past ten days. He was suffering from typhoid but the medics without ascertaining his actual ailment and through check-ups, simply suspected  him of contracting coronavirus on the basis of high fever and put him in corona hospital, later he succumbed.

    Rita Thapa, 27, the spouse of the deceased, has now sought  compensation for  his death caused by not properly diagnosing and sheer carelessness of the hospital. According to Kantipur daily, she has demanded compensation and will not receive his body unless her demand is fulfilled.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government still supporting Omni Group
    Government still supporting Omni Group
    25 Years Ago: Behind NC’s delayed general convention decision
    25 Years Ago: Behind NC’s delayed general convention decision
    When typhoid patient was labelled as coronavirus sufferer…
    When typhoid patient was labelled as coronavirus sufferer…
    Prime Minister was unaware about medical equipment procurement deal
    Prime Minister was unaware about medical equipment procurement deal
    International flights to be suspended till 30 April
    International flights to be suspended till 30 April
    Shankar Group’s Sulav Agrawal arrested on charge of black marketing of thermal gun
    Shankar Group’s Sulav Agrawal arrested on charge of black marketing of thermal gun
    World Bank provides 29 million dollars for Nepal’s COVID-19 response
    World Bank provides 29 million dollars for Nepal’s COVID-19 response
    Party politics in education sector
    Party politics in education sector
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    Oli defends controversial medical supplies deal
    NAC directed to halt commission payment
    NAC directed to halt commission payment

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology