  • Thursday 9th April 2020
People's Review

11 days later family takes body of Baburam

  • Published on: April 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 April : Following a two-week-long controversy, family members of Baburam Thapa, 34, who died in Butwal-based Corona Hospital have taken his body. Thapa’s family members who had alleged hospital of sheer negligence in treatment resulting his death had demanded compensation. The Thapa family accepted his body after the authorities agreed to provide the deceased’s wife with a job and establish a relief fund of Rs 840,000 in Thapa’s name and bear all expenses of his two sons up to grade 12.

    The hospital declined to treat him fearing that he had contracted coronavirus and put him in isolation ward sans treatment. His swab test showed negative for the deadly virus. He succumbed to typhoid.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

