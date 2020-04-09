  • Thursday 9th April 2020
Agrawal found involved illegal activities

  Published on: April 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 April : Sulav Agrawal, who was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of black marketing in thermal guns, has been found involved in a number of financial irregularities related to dedicated feeders and in fake VAT invoicing.

    Agrawal , Vice Chair of Shankar Group, having more than 30 companies under it, owes around Rs 2.63 billion to the state-owned power utility – Nepal Electricity Authority . Another company of the Group,  Jagadamba Steels was also accused for using fake VAT bills to evade tax using fake VAT bills worth Rs 900 million in 2010/11. The case is now at the Supreme Court.

