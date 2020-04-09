  • Thursday 9th April 2020
People's Review

China reopens Tatopani border for supply of essentials

  • Published on: April 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 April : As per the request of the Government of Nepal, China has reopened the  Tatopani border point from last night. According to  Baburam Khanal, Assistant Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchok district,  the authorities have established health desks at the point as recommended by the World Health Organisation and only essentials goods will be imported from this trading point for the time being. Last night, Nepal imported some packets of sanitizer and masks via it.

    Earlier, the High-Level Coordination committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 constituted by the Government of Nepal under the convenorship of Deputy Prime Minister had decided to open the trading points with China.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

