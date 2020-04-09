  • Thursday 9th April 2020
People's Review

Government cut down facilities of honorary consulate

  • Published on: April 9, 2020

    • Government cut down facility of honorary consulate

    Kathmandu, 9 April: The government has cut down facilities provided to the honorary consulate following misuse of vehicle by Sulav Agrawal of the Jagadamba Group.

    The government has decided to cut down the facility of using diplomatic plate and flag of the concerned country on their vehicles by the honorary consulates.

    Accordingly, their identity card will not allow to enter Singhadurwar and VIP lounge at Tribhuvan International Airport.

    Sulav Agrawal owner of the Gadamba Industrial Group was arrested by the Police red-handed while black-marketing thermal gun imported from China. Agrawal is the honorary consulate of Kirghinasthan.

    Following the incident the Foreign Ministry has issued a statement stating that the facility has been suspended for the time being.

     People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government cut down facilities of honorary consulate
    Government cut down facilities of honorary consulate
    Pressure on people’s representatives to donate 30 percent salary on COVID-19 fund
    Pressure on people’s representatives to donate 30 percent salary on COVID-19 fund
    Shankar Group’s Agrawal remanded in custody for seven days
    Shankar Group’s Agrawal remanded in custody for seven days
    NIC Asia partners with World and Orbit Remit
    NIC Asia partners with World and Orbit Remit
    Stranded German tourists extend thanks to all who helped to bring them home
    Stranded German tourists extend thanks to all who helped to bring them home
    WB approves US$29 million support to Nepal
    WB approves US$29 million support to Nepal
    Govt suspends international flights till April 30
    Govt suspends international flights till April 30
    Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat
    Rs.10 million goes to central fund from Federal Parliament Secretariat
    PM Oli seeks people’s support to beat the virus
    PM Oli seeks people’s support to beat the virus
    Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor amidst COVID-19 hit economy
    Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor amidst COVID-19 hit economy

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology