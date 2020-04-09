Government cut down facilities of honorary consulate

Government cut down facility of honorary consulate

Kathmandu, 9 April: The government has cut down facilities provided to the honorary consulate following misuse of vehicle by Sulav Agrawal of the Jagadamba Group.

The government has decided to cut down the facility of using diplomatic plate and flag of the concerned country on their vehicles by the honorary consulates.

Accordingly, their identity card will not allow to enter Singhadurwar and VIP lounge at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Sulav Agrawal owner of the Gadamba Industrial Group was arrested by the Police red-handed while black-marketing thermal gun imported from China. Agrawal is the honorary consulate of Kirghinasthan.

Following the incident the Foreign Ministry has issued a statement stating that the facility has been suspended for the time being.

People’s News Monitoring Service