Govt withholds decision to allow people go home

Kathmandu, 9 April : The Government has withheld its decision to allow people stranded in Kathmandu leave the city for other districts of the country.The decision was withdrawn after the Ministry of Home Affairs advised implementing it would not be possible.

Earlier, as per the recommendation of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, the government had decided to let stranded people go to their respective home town on Friday and Saturday.

People’s News Monitoring Service