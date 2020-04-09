  • Thursday 9th April 2020
People's Review

Govt withholds decision to allow people go home

  • Published on: April 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 April : The Government has withheld  its decision to allow people stranded in Kathmandu leave the city for other districts of the country.The decision was withdrawn after the Ministry of Home Affairs advised implementing it would not be possible.

    Earlier, as per the recommendation of  the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, the government had decided to let stranded people go to their respective home town on Friday and Saturday.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

