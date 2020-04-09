‘No visa service until April 15’

Kathmandu, 9 April : As per the decision of the Government to extend lockdown to prevent coronavirus from spreading, the Department of Immigration has extended suspension of visa services till April 15. According to the Department, foreigners having a valid visa till March 21 and returning back to their country within the lockdown period or within seven days after the regular service resumes are exempted from visa fee, late fee or penalties.
