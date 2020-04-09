  • Thursday 9th April 2020
People's Review

'No visa service until April 15'

  Published on: April 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 April : As per the decision of the Government to extend lockdown to prevent coronavirus from spreading, the Department of Immigration  has extended suspension of visa services till April 15. According to the Department, foreigners having a valid visa till March 21 and returning back to their country within the lockdown period or within seven days after the regular service resumes are exempted from visa fee, late fee or penalties.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

