  Thursday 9th April 2020
Pressure on people’s representatives to donate 30 percent salary on COVID-19 fund

  Published on: April 9, 2020

    Kathmandu, 9 April:  General public using different social outlets have asked the people’s representatives to donate their 30 percent salary on the COVID-19 crisis management fund.

    They, giving example of the decision of the Indian government, have asked to follow the similar decision in Nepal.

    In India, the Indian government has decided to cut down 30 percent salaries of the people’s representatives including the MPs for the COVID-19 crisis management fund.

    Meanwhile, some former bureaucrats have asked the government to divert the MP’s special fund on COVID-19 relief fund. Each MP receives 60 million rupees to spend on their electoral constituencies on their own decision.

