COVID-19: Menace to Nepalese agriculture

By Kiran Timilsina

Nepalese farmers and rural communities are at the risk of COVID-19. Physically they may be at lower risk, as they are relatively isolated and are assumed to be safe from coronavirus pandemic but in the facet of economics marginalized rural farmers are in greater risk of prolonged and sustained poverty. The movement of people to rural areas before early lockdown in Nepal has put the rural area into greater risk of spreading this virus. The lack of health awareness and ignorance of people in rural areas, poor health facilities, temporary youth’s emigration and the aged population are the risk factors for rapidly spreading the disease in rural areas. The recent cases being reported from rural parts of Nepal has supported this statement and dispelled the assumption that farmers are at a lower risk. The greater emphasis to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic may derail some prime agriculture supports and activities.

The coronavirus is a greater threat to health as well as to the economy; it has a much more pervasive effect on agriculture as well in a country like Nepal. It has hit already struggling Nepalese farmers in terms of market, prices enduring a slew of financial hardships in the coming days. Though 65.7 percent of the population is actively dependent on agriculture, Nepal is still struggling to cater to the needs of the entire country and our agriculture import is resurging. Farmers are already spilling the milk on roads and rivers because of market and price cuts. The farmers venturing into new plantings this spring are dubious about getting inputs on time and other allied problems related to market access and labor. The postponement and cancellation of local farmers markets are relevant in terms of safety at present conditions but it could have a major impact on smallholders. The failure to act and solve these problems on time could result in the outbreak of agricultural distress and serious cracks in our agriculture system.

In recent times the agriculture sector is facing multiple coronavirus-linked challenges and insists that consumption has dramatically decreased due to closure of food services. It’s undeniable that farmers and producers work hard to put food on tables across our country. As the country is in lockdown due to coronavirus, it has resulted in economic ramifications for them. The agriculture sector should be put into consideration to minimize the possible crisis that could result because of this pandemic. The concerned authorities and stakeholders need to emphasize minimizing the probable risk that the farming communities will encounter to maintain the production. Though the risk of coronavirus spread through farms is reduced, the producers must remain cautious about the consequences and severity of this pandemic. It is necessary to take action now to give them more flexibility to meet the challenges ahead.

Several solutions could be suggested to farmers to tackle this COVID crisis in farming. As the government has supported the regular sale of agriculture commodities it is an opportunity for local producers to meet the risen demand amid coronavirus outbreak. There is an equal opportunity for farmers in social networking to innovate their farming enterprise by capitalizing on their farm produce through Facebook, Imo platform. Some consumers who have a provision of farmable roof may also shift to rooftop farming of some annual crops that are harvestable within a month. At this time of confusion and challenge, local growers can determine the best methods to find their existing and new customers and sell ensuring the strict health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is equally important to give considerable flexibility to provide relief to farmers as well as aware of the safety precautions to follow to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. With the arrival of spring farmers are ramping up for harvesting, planting new crops and they will be active for the next few months. The surplus fast perishing agro-products at this time could be preserved for future consumption in cold storage through the support of the government. Farmers should be made aware of the processing of surplus products for future consumption and the market. The concern should be given on a timely supply of agriculture inputs i.e. fertilizers, quality seeds, pesticides along with some sorts of COVID-19 aid for farmers. The fertile soil in Nepal can yield rice in 120 days, spinach in 20 days and mushroom in 30 days; so we do not need to worry about the possible starvation that would happen because of this pandemic. We just need to morally and financially prepare our producers to exploit our fertile land to keep the food supply chain alive.

When it comes to estimating COVID-19’s total blow to the agriculture industry it’s difficult to tell right now at this fluid situation but the time will reveal the severity of the vulnerabilities in agriculture because of a novel coronavirus, if the present situation further prevails. The share of 27.5 percent to GDP will be more devastating if our farms and barns remain empty. Everyone should take reasonable precautions to limit the spread of the disease and its influence on agriculture and lives. Hoarding of farm supplies is not recommended and could cause even greater problems for the sector, but prudent purchases of necessary inputs might minimize disruptions of the agriculture business. And first and foremost, every farmer and rural community remains healthy and safe. We can only expect normal life to resume earlier despite the trajectories showing otherwise.

(Timilsina is an agri-analytics officer at Gham Power Nepal)