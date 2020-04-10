  • Friday 10th April 2020
People's Review

Crisis as an opportunity for those inhuman people

  • Published on: April 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 April: Shankar Group’s owner Sulav Agrawal has made the ongoing crisis as an opportunity for making money.

    He had imported 20 thousand pieces of thermal guns but has paid customs duty of only 12 thousand thermal guns.

    According to the Customs Office report, Agrawal had paid tax on three thousand test kits, some masks and 500 pieces PPEs. Rest of the items were imported by fixing a setting, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    Agrawal was found selling these imported medical equipment as three times more price.

    Sulav Agrawal, who was arrested red-handed while black-marketing thermal guns, is under the judicial custody, however, the officials are trying to make weak his case, reports the daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

