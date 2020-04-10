“Decision was made”, “decision was not made”!

Kathmandu, 10 April: In such a serious crisis situation also, the government is taking decisions without necessary homework and rushing to breaking news.

On Thursday, the members of the High Level Committee for COVID-19 pandemic control informed to some media persons that the government had allowed those people going home from Kathmandu Valley on Friday and Saturday. The report was appeared in different online portals. In the official facebook of the PM’s Office also, the information was shared.

However, within hours, the faebook message was disappeared and DPM Ishworr Pokharel issued a notice declining the government decision. He has stated that there was no decision regarding giving permission to people going out of the Valley.

The government has performed childish behavior and political parties including the Nepali Congress have condemned such an attitude of the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service