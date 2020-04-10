  • Friday 10th April 2020
People's Review

“Decision was made”, “decision was not made”!

  • Published on: April 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 April: In such a serious crisis situation also, the government is taking decisions without necessary homework and rushing to breaking news.

    On Thursday, the members of the High Level Committee for COVID-19 pandemic control informed to some media persons that the government had allowed those people going home from Kathmandu Valley on Friday and Saturday. The report was appeared in different online portals. In the official facebook of the PM’s Office also, the information was shared.

    However, within hours, the faebook message was disappeared and DPM Ishworr Pokharel issued a notice declining the government decision. He has stated that there was no decision regarding giving permission to people going out of the Valley.

    The government has performed childish behavior and political parties including the Nepali Congress have condemned such an attitude of the government.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Govt transfers Chief Accountant for raising question on medical supplies
    Govt transfers Chief Accountant for raising question on medical supplies
    Sulav Agrawal no more Honorary Cunsul
    Sulav Agrawal no more Honorary Cunsul
    Punishment, instead of reward
    Punishment, instead of reward
    “Decision was made”, “decision was not made”!
    “Decision was made”, “decision was not made”!
    Crisis as an opportunity for those inhuman people
    Crisis as an opportunity for those inhuman people
    Govt withholds decision to allow people go home
    Govt withholds decision to allow people go home
    ‘No visa service until April 15’
    ‘No visa service until April 15’
    Hubby shoots wife to death
    Hubby shoots wife to death
    Govt allows stranded people to go home
    Govt allows stranded people to go home
    China reopens Tatopani border for supply of essentials
    China reopens Tatopani border for supply of essentials

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology