Govt transfers Chief Accountant for raising question on medical supplies

Kathmandu, 10 April : The Chief Accountant of Department of Health Services has been transferred to the Department of Prison Management for raising questions on irregularities in procurement process of medical supplies. Keshav Parsain had just joined the Department of Health Services 15 days earlier from Public Procurement Office as Chief Accountant. According to the Director General of the Department Dr Mahindra Shrestha, he is unaware of the reason behind Parsain’s transfer. “God know the reason of his transfer, ” he is quoted as saying in Nayapatrika daily. Parsain had sought legal suggestion relating to procurement process of medical supplies.

People’s News Monitoring Service