  • Friday 10th April 2020
People's Review

NHRC to monitor HR situation

  • Published on: April 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 April : The National Human Rights Commission has decided to monitor the situation of human rights across the country during the ongoing lockdown imposed to control the possible coronavirus outbreak and its aftermath.

    The commission is partnering with various civil society and professional organisations including Nepal Bar Association, Federation of Nepali Journalists and NGO Federation, in the monitoring, according to  commission’s secretary Bed  Prasad Bhattarai.

    The commission today formed a high-level human rights monitoring committee under the leadership of its member Govinda Sharma Paudyal. The panel includes representatives from three professional organisations also. Such provincial and district committees will be formed across the district.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

