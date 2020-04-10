  • Friday 10th April 2020
People's Review

Punishment, instead of reward

  • Published on: April 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 April: The government has overnight transferred account officer in the Health Service Department, who had objected the Department’s deal with the Omni International, to the Jail Department.

    Account Officer Keshab Prasad Adhikari, who was transferred to the Health Service Department from Public Procurement Monitoring Office 15 days ago, has been transferred to Jail Department on Tuesday, according to Naya Patrika daily.

    Adhikari had objected the procurement deal with the Omni International, which has become costly for him.

    This evidence confirms that how powerful are the groups involved in corruption and commission! The very people are involved in giving clean chit to the Omni International.

    To recall, Omni International was assigned to import emergency medical equipment from China without competition and when it was found that the government was purchasing such equipment at very high price, controversy was surfaced and the government, under the direct intervention of PM Oli, the deal was cancelled.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

