Son beats father to death

Kathmandu, 10 April : The Gulmi District Police Office has apprehended Arjun Kumal of Ishma Rural Municipality of the district for allegedly beating his father Tek Bhahadur, 46 to death. Last night both son and father had an altercation and mentally impaired son had beaten Tek Bahadur. The injured father was doing well last night but he began to vomit in the wee hours of Friday morning and died. The alleged has admitted of bashing his father, according to police.

People’s News Monitoring Service