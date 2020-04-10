  • Friday 10th April 2020
People's Review

Son beats father to death

  • Published on: April 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 April : The Gulmi District Police Office has apprehended Arjun Kumal of Ishma Rural Municipality of the district for allegedly beating his father Tek Bhahadur, 46 to death. Last night both son and father had an altercation and mentally impaired son had beaten Tek Bahadur. The injured father was doing well last night but he began to vomit in the wee hours of Friday morning and died. The alleged has admitted of bashing his father, according to police.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Son beats father to death
    Son beats father to death
    NHRC to monitor HR situation
    NHRC to monitor HR situation
    CIAA starts investigation into controversial medical supplies deal
    CIAA starts investigation into controversial medical supplies deal
    Oli, Modi discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19
    Oli, Modi discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19
    COVID-19: Menace to Nepalese agriculture
    COVID-19: Menace to Nepalese agriculture
    Govt transfers Chief Accountant for raising question on medical supplies
    Govt transfers Chief Accountant for raising question on medical supplies
    Sulav Agrawal no more Honorary Cunsul
    Sulav Agrawal no more Honorary Cunsul
    Punishment, instead of reward
    Punishment, instead of reward
    “Decision was made”, “decision was not made”!
    “Decision was made”, “decision was not made”!
    Crisis as an opportunity for those inhuman people
    Crisis as an opportunity for those inhuman people

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology