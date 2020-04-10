  • Friday 10th April 2020
Sulav Agrawal no more Honorary Cunsul

  • Published on: April 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 April : A day after the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan to Nepal, Sulav Agrawal, was found misusing his position and privileges, the government has decided to withdraw the recognition granted to him as honorary consul and suspend various special privileges granted to all honorary consuls including the use of blue number plates and flags in official vehicles with immediate effect.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday  communicated through diplomatic channels to the Kirgiz  government about its decision to strip Agrawal of his privileges as honorary consul after he was arrested on the charge of black marketing in medical equipment and sent to police custody on Tuesday.

