Court allows police to arrest Ward Chair

Kathmandu, 11 April : The Kailali District Court has allowed to arrest Rabindra Shahi alis Gudduu, Ward Chair of Godabari Municipality for his alleged illegal possession of weapons. According police, Shahi, defying the lockdown was found driving a vehicle registered in India along with two guns on Tuesday. As he was stopped for interrogation, he fled the scene. Police have impounded the vehicle and the guns and security personnel have been deployed to apprehend him, according to Kailai District Police Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service