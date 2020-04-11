FNCCI urges govt to announce stimulus package

Kathmandu, 11 April : The Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has urged the government announce stimulus package to revive businesses and the economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the press statement issued by FNCCI, a delegation led by its President Bhawani Rana held parleys with Minister for Finance and urged the government to plan, prepare and launch a special package to rescue the economy from the devastation of the contagion.’With businesses of every type shut for weeks and the economy coming to a standstill, the FNCCI delegation urged the government to bring a stimulus package by incorporating suggestions of the private sector,” reads the statement.

People’s News Monitoring Service