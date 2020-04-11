  • Saturday 11th April 2020
People's Review

FNCCI urges govt to announce stimulus package

  • Published on: April 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 April : The Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has urged the government  announce stimulus package to revive businesses and the economy hit  hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

    As per the press statement issued by  FNCCI, a delegation led by its President Bhawani Rana  held parleys with Minister for Finance and urged the government to plan, prepare and launch a special package to rescue the economy from the devastation of the contagion.’With businesses of every type shut for weeks and the economy coming to a standstill, the FNCCI delegation urged the government to bring a stimulus package by incorporating suggestions of the private sector,” reads the statement.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Zilong county of TAR provides medical supplies
    Zilong county of TAR provides medical supplies
    Blacklisting of Omni Group initiated
    Blacklisting of Omni Group initiated
    FNCCI urges govt to announce stimulus package
    FNCCI urges govt to announce stimulus package
    Tatopani trade point resumes for medical logistics and essential goods supply
    Tatopani trade point resumes for medical logistics and essential goods supply
    Oli-Modi telephone conversation: India to help Nepal to fight against COVID-19
    Oli-Modi telephone conversation: India to help Nepal to fight against COVID-19
    Son beats father to death
    Son beats father to death
    NHRC to monitor HR situation
    NHRC to monitor HR situation
    CIAA starts investigation into controversial medical supplies deal
    CIAA starts investigation into controversial medical supplies deal
    Oli, Modi discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19
    Oli, Modi discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19
    COVID-19: Menace to Nepalese agriculture
    COVID-19: Menace to Nepalese agriculture

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology