  • Saturday 11th April 2020
People's Review

Health experts suggest to rethink over lockdown stratey

  • Published on: April 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 April : Public health experts have suggested that the government should rethink its lockdown strategy with new approaches, such as allowing movement within certain areas by enforcing strict social distancing measures.They are of the view that a blanket lockdown in a country like Nepal, where tens of thousands of people go out to work daily to put food on the table, might create other social problems.

