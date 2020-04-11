Health experts suggest to rethink over lockdown stratey

Kathmandu, 11 April : Public health experts have suggested that the government should rethink its lockdown strategy with new approaches, such as allowing movement within certain areas by enforcing strict social distancing measures.They are of the view that a blanket lockdown in a country like Nepal, where tens of thousands of people go out to work daily to put food on the table, might create other social problems.
