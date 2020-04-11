House committee directs govt to ease supply of food grains

Kathmandu, 11 April :The Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to ease the supply of food grains during the lockdown.

The committee has also drawn the attention of the government amid reports that farmers are throwing away milk and agriculture produce for failure to find buyers due to lockdown. It has demanded that the government makes arrangements for the collection and sale of milk in a safe way and supply it to factories to make powdered milk.

People’s News Monitoring Service