  • Saturday 11th April 2020
House committee directs govt to ease supply of food grains

  • Published on: April 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 April :The Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee  has directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to ease the supply of food grains during the lockdown.

    The committee has also  drawn the attention of the government amid reports that farmers are throwing away milk and agriculture produce for failure to find buyers due to lockdown. It has  demanded that the government makes arrangements for the collection and sale of milk in a safe way and supply it to factories to make powdered milk.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

