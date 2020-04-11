Oli dismisses Parchand’s idea of forming all-party mechanism

Kathmandu, 11 April : Prime Minister Khadga Oli has dismissed the all-party mechanism proposed by CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal. While taking stock of the activities of the provincial governments via virtual meeting with all Chief Ministers today, he argued that such a mechanism is not necessary as the government has been working effectively and efficiently.

Oli, responding to Dahal’s recent television interview, recommended an all-party high level mechanism including the ruling and opposition parties and important persons to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service