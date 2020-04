Kathmandu, 11 April : Prime Minister Khadga Oli has hinted about extending the period of nationwide lockdown. During his address to the Chief Ministers of all seven provinces today he said that lockdown measures will not be lifted immediately. He made it clear that the lockdown measures will not be lifted unless the situation goes back to normalcy in India. However, Oli did not disclose how long the next extension would be for.

People’s News Monitoring Service