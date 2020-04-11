  • Saturday 11th April 2020
Oli-Modi telephone conversation: India to help Nepal to fight against COVID-19

  • Published on: April 11, 2020

    Kathmandu, 11 April: Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli held telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon. Both the leaders, over telephone conversation, expressed commitment to look after each other countries’ citizens stuck in each other’s country due to ongoing lockdown.

    Both the leaders expressed commitment to work together to fight against COVID-119 pandemic.

    In a twit by PM Oli, he has expressed that both the leaders agreed to continue supply of essential commodities from India even during the lockdown period.

    Oli has stated that he had extended thanks to Modi for continuing supplies of medicines and other essential commodities.

