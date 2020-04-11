  • Saturday 11th April 2020
Tatopani trade point resumes for medical logistics and essential goods supply

  • Published on: April 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 April: The Chinese side will continue to assist the Nepali side to import medical logistics in need of preventing and controlling the epidemic and the items of daily necessity in one-way direction through Zhangmu (Tatopani) border point to Nepal.

    The Chinese Embassy spokesperson has made clear that the border points between China and Nepal were halted due to the nationwide lockdown measures adopted by the Nepali government. Recently, the Nepali side proposed to China to resume import-export trade through the border points to transport medical logistics and daily necessities in immediate need.

    The spokesman has further remarked that the Chinese side has sent a note to the Nepali side to inform that to promote the China-Nepal friendship and provide humanitarian support, the Chinese side will continue to assist the Nepali side to import medical logistics in need of preventing and controlling the epidemic and the items of daily necessity in one-way direction through Zhangmu (Tatopani) border point to Nepal.

    At present, the cross-border trade is conducted in a well-organized way based on the above-mentioned note. The relevant departments of both sides will keep in contact to improve the detailed arrangements on cross-border trade, the spokesperson has stated.

