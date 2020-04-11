  • Saturday 11th April 2020
People's Review

Zilong county of TAR provides medical supplies

  • Published on: April 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 April : The Zilong county of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR)of China has handed over medical supplies to the Rasuwa District Disaster management Committee to fight the possible spread of coronavirus.

    According to Rasuwa District Administration Office, the TAR government’s  handed over as nine types of medicines to the Chief District Officer Arjun Bhandari. Earlier, the TAR administration had provided the committee with various kinds of medicines.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

