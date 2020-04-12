  • Sunday 12th April 2020
People's Review

14 Nepalis died from COVID-19 : NRNA

  • Published on: April 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 April : As many as 14 Nepalis living in various countries of the world have died from COVID-19 . According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA)’s data of late Saturday, eight persons died in the United Kingdom, five in the United States and one in United Arab Emirates (UAE). All those who succumbed were non-resident Nepalis except one who breathed his last in UAE. He was a migrant worker. So far, 665 persons are infected by the deadly virus.

